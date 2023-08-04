Rain in UAE: Trees fall, truck accident reported as hail and strong winds batter Al Ain

Videos shared online show vehicles splashing through pools of water

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 5:32 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 10:59 PM

As heavy rain, hail, and strong winds lashed Abu Dhabi's Al Ain region on Friday, some trees fell and an accident was spotted on a road.

Videos shared online showed how the unstable weather in northern Al Ain caused some traffic obstructions that were promptly addressed by emergency response teams.

In a clip shared by weather monitoring account Storm Centre, a tree fell on the road amidst a downpour. The police were seen in the area as tow trucks dragged the branches out of the road:

Here's a closer look at the hail that fell on the city's desert lands:

A truck also flipped on its side on a highway in Al Ain as roads turned slippery during the rainy afternoon. The accident is seen in this video:

Earlier today, the Abu Dhabi Police lowered the speed limit on Al Ain-Dubai road due to the weather conditions. Motorists were not allowed to go beyond 120kmph. At around 6pm, the speed limit returned to normal.

An orange alert was raised in Al Ain, as the National Meteorology Centre (NCM) reported rainfall of different intensities in the region. Heavy rain was recorded in Malaqit while moderate showers were experienced in Al Hiyar. The unstable weather was expected to last until 8pm.

A video shared by weather monitoring account Storm Centre shows vehicles splashing through pools of water in Al Hiyar:

Here are the areas where orange and yellow alerts were put in place:

Some parts of the country also experienced similar weather conditions on Thursday, when heavy rain with hail was reported in Sharjah.

For many residents, these rainy days come as a blessing amidst hot summer days. However, the authorities have reiterated that safety should always be a top priority. Residents are urged to take extra caution when heading out during unstable weather.

