UAE: Red, yellow alert issued for fog; speed limit reduced in some areas

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:26 AM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:44 AM

A red alert has been issued for fog in some areas, active from 6.15am to 9am. The alert warns of a drop in horizontal visibility, which may reduce even further at times. Earlier, a yellow alert was also issued, from 4.30am to 9am.

With fog being seen in parts of Abu Dhabi, speed limits were earlier reduced on some roads including some areas of Al Taf road (Sweihan Roundabout – ِAl Ajban), and Sweihan road (Sweihan Roundabout – Al Kubri Bridge). The limits have since then returned to normal. Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution.

After the autumn equinox on September 22, temperatures are now gradually dropping, and will begin to fall below 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day. Today, temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 31°C and 38°C in Dubai.