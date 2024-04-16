UAE: Red alert issued as 'hazardous' weather intensifies across country

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 6:56 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 7:10 PM

A red alert has been issued across most parts of the UAE by the National Centre of Meteorology on Tuesday as weather conditions worsened across the country.

The authority has asked residents to remain 'extremely vigilant' as hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast.

Taking to X, the met highlighted areas most prone to severe weather. Orange alert areas indicate that residents must be on the lookout, whereas yellow alert areas may face comparatively milder conditions.

Photo: ncmuae/X

Residents across the UAE woke up to thunder rumbling non-stop and lightning as heavy rainfall battered the country late Monday night into Tuesday.

Unstable weather conditions will continue to impact the UAE from Monday through Wednesday due to an extension of a "low surface pressure" and two waves of unstable weather to move across the country on Tuesday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced.

Government employees in the UAE have been directed to work from home on Wednesday as well, through an announcement. The advisory was issued due to worsening weather conditions across the country.

Dubai has extended the remote working period for government employees as well as private school students amid escalating unstable weather conditions in the country. Private sector companies have been advised to let employees work remotely.

Federal employees in Sharjah have also been directed to work from home on Wednesday.

Public and private schools in both the emirates will be conducting online classes on Wednesday.

