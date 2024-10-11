UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season to begin in mid-October

The "Al Wasmi" season in the UAE will begin in mid-October and last until December 6, bringing one of the most cherished and favourable periods in the Arab calendar, characterised by moderate temperatures.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, noted that Al Wasmi follows the "Safri" season and marks the arrival of autumn as the star "Suhail" rises, signalling the end of intense heat.

During Al Wasmi, daytime temperatures become more moderate, while nights begin to feel cooler, especially from dawn onwards. As the season progresses, nights cool further, and daytime temperatures also drop. The end of Al Wasmi season on December 6 marks the beginning of winter. This transition marks the start of the colder months, bringing with it the first signs of winter.

Al Jarwan explained that Bedouins traditionally observe the alignment of Suhail and Sirius above the southern horizon at dawn to determine the beginning of Al Wasmi. This season is particularly beneficial for agriculture, as the mild temperatures—ranging from 30°C to 34°C during the day and dropping to between 12°C and 18°C at night—create ideal conditions for plant growth.

Additionally, the rains that fall during Al Wasmi are especially beneficial for the land, as lower evaporation rates help replenish groundwater reserves. Clouds may begin to form from the north in the days leading up to Al Wasmi, and any rain that falls before the season—known as "preceding the Wasm"—typically occurs within ten days of its start.