UAE rains: Delivery services paused in some areas due to unstable weather

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 12:34 PM

As inclement weather hit several parts of the UAE, deliveries were stopped in many areas.

Delivery app Careem put out an alert on their app saying “Captain safety is important to us. We are monitoring conditions closely and some deliveries may be paused or delayed.”

At 11am, none of the restaurants on Careem were accepting orders. Grocery delivery on the app was also suspended.

Some restaurants and charities on delivery app Talabat seemed to be accepting orders. However, most eateries remained busy or closed for orders.

Noon Minutes also put out a message, saying they were temporarily stopping deliveries due to the weather.

A bike rider, who didn’t want to be named, said that he had chosen not to get out of his house.

“Earlier, I used to volunteer during the rainy days because the orders used to flow in and it was a great way to make some money,” he said. “But in recent times, the authorities have been strict with not riding during rain. Several bikers have been fined and it just doesn’t seem worth the hassle. So I decided to stay home and watch a movie.”

Other delivery apps like Insta Shop and Deliveroo also put out messages saying they would be operating on a limited capacity and that orders might take longer.

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Police put out an advisory urging bike riders to stop delivery services during unstable weather conditions. The police have been promoting the safety of motorcycle riders by holding workshops focused on improving traffic awareness.

Fuel delivery app Cafu also suspended all their deliveries including their emergency services.

A message to the app returned the following response: “Due to inclement weather, we regret to inform you that our service will be temporarily unavailable in accordance with RTA and Dubai Police regulations. Please note that fines may be incurred. Thank you for your understanding.”

