UAE: Rain triggers waterfalls in Sharjah mountains as downpour hits some parts of country

Screengrab: Strom Centre video

Rains hit some eastern areas of the UAE on Monday afternoon, triggering waterfalls in the mountains of Khor Fakkan in Sharjah. Some rains were also seen in the areas of Wadi Al-Helou Road in Sharjah.

Earlier in the day, the weather department had forecast that fair to partly cloudy skies are expected to blanket the country. Clouds will appear on some eastern and northern parts, and will extend to some areas in the south, and may be convective at times.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall until 8pm today.

Photo: X/NCM

In a video shared by Storm Centre, waterfalls are seen flowing through this mountain as rain pours down on Khorfakkan Road. Watch the video below:

As rain continues pouring on Khorfakkan Road, another waterfall is seen flowing through this mountain.

Watch the video below as shared by Storm Centre:

Rains are seen hitting this area of Khorfakkan Road heading towards the eastern coast.

Watch the video here as shared by Storm Centre: