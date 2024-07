UAE rain shows, ice cream: 5 free things for residents to beat the heat this summer

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 1:09 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 1:22 PM

As temperatures continue to soar across the country, the mercury touched a new high of 50.8℃ yesterday. During the scorching season, residents have been warned of heat exhaustion, and doctors have shared tips and precautionary measures to be taken.

The country has in place several initiatives to relieve workers and delivery riders during the hot season. Now, residents seeking some much needed relief can beat the heat with these 5 free things.

1. Free rain shows

Missing the feeling of cool raindrops hitting your face? Summer is no deterrent for UAE, where rain can be seen in the midst of scorching heat. At Sharjah's Zawaya Walk, you can now go for a stroll in the rain even as temperatures peak in the country.

Bring along an umbrella or go along empty handed. The rain shows are free for all during this summer! The shows take place for 5 minutes each at 1 hour intervals starting 9am between 12pm, and then from 5pm to 11pm.

2. Free ice cream

Nothing says summer like a craving for ice cream. As you commute and go about your work, you can grab a free cone from Metro stations on June 10 and 11.

Here's where you can get the ice cream, according to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA):

Mashreq and Ibn Battuta Metro Stations: 11am to 1pm, July 10

Equiti and Onpassive Metro Stations: 11am

The cones come in five flavours: Chocolate, cookies and cream, butterscotch, cotton candy, and vanilla, based on an 'X' post by RTA.

Exclusively, workers and delivery riders can also benefit from the Al Freej fridge where volunteers distribute free icecream, juices and cold water, continuing until August 23.

3. Free buttermilk

Quench your thirst with this drink that not just keeps you cool, but also provides much-needed hydration during the hot season. Madurai Restaurant in Abu Shagara will provide free buttermilk to anyone who walks in during the peak summer hours, 11am to 3pm.

Babu Murugan, the restaurant's owner, announced that this initiative would continue all throughout the season. Lower in fat than regular milk, the drink is rich in electrolytes, he said.

