UAE: Rain is common during summer, but experts observe decline in downpours

There has been a gradual decrease in rainfall over the years and global warming could be one of the reasons

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 7:45 AM

There has been a gradual decline in rain during the summer season in the UAE, according to officials of the metrological department. Summer rains are not unusual in the Emirates due to the country's typical experience of low monsoon pressure from India. However, over the years, there has been a gradual decrease in these occurrences.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday said: "We do not have as much rain in summer as compared to previous years, around this time. Over the years, the rainfall has reduced. Global warming could be one of the reasons for this. We need to study this change and what relationship this has with the pressure system and various other variables to know the actual cause."

Rain showers are expected on Monday in certain parts of the country. Meanwhile, the weather in the UAE will be generally fair and partly cloudy over the next five days, with chances of rainfall in certain areas, according to NCM. Low clouds associated with light rain will appear over the east coast, with a probability of convective clouds in certain areas.

“We have chances of some cloud developing in the eastern part of the UAE between Al Ain and Oman. It might happen in isolated areas on the border between Oman and the UAE. The eastern part of the country may experience some rain, especially on Tuesday. Over the next few days, there will be low clouds in eastern coastal areas on the coast of Fujairah. Some clouds will be visible in the Fujairah area, especially in the morning time. Sea in general, will be light to moderate.

“So far we have (more or less) been recording normal temperature the way it is usually during July end. But the feeling is that it’s ‘too hot’ because of the humidity. In the internal areas, it has been between 44°C to 49°C and in the coastal areas between 39°C to 44°C. Over the mountains, it’s been between 29°C to 35°C. Cloud seeding operations also happened on Sunday in the Al Ain area. Whenever there are convective clouds and we feel cloud seeding can be done, these operations are conducted,” adds Habib.

Climate change

In November, the UAE will host COP28, the annual UN climate change summit, during which world leaders will convene to establish objectives for addressing the impacts of global temperature rise.

Recently, 82 wildfires in Greece, 64 of which began on Sunday, posed a significant challenge for firefighters as they worked tirelessly throughout the night to bring them under control. Corfu and Evia have become the latest Greek islands to order evacuations as wildfires swept through the country.

Earlier, the UK's Met Office warned that if global greenhouse gas emissions are not significantly reduced, the UK may face temperatures surpassing 40°C every three years by the close of this century. This prediction comes after Britain recorded its first-ever 40°C temperature on July 19, 2022.

Chad, the central African landlocked nation, recently experienced recurrent droughts and increased flooding, which aggravated due to the effects of climate change. The World Bank reports that these repeated droughts have significantly affected the country's agricultural output, affecting as many as 2.4 million people.

