UAE rain: Dubai suspends ferry, water taxi services

Residents have been advised to stay home amid severe weather conditions

by

Web Desk
File photo
File photo

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 8:41 AM

Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 8:44 AM

No abras, water taxis or ferries will be operating in Dubai today — until further notice, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

Marine transport has been suspended in Dubai as the heavy rain, thunderstorms lash the country.

Residents have been advised to stay home — unless absolutely necessary — amid severe weather conditions, which are expected to peak today until evening. The rain is forecast to last until Sunday noon.

Those who need to drive in these conditions are urged to be extra careful on the roads, especially since some streets are already flooded.

Web Desk

