UAE: Orange, yellow alerts issued as rains hit some parts of country

These rainy conditions come as the 'Al Wasmi' season in the country begins
Screengrab: Strom Centre video
Light rains hit some part of the UAE on Sunday, October 20. Videos posted by Storm Centre show rains in the areas heading to the country's eastern and northern regions.
Earlier in the day, the weather department said that residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day with a possibility of convective clouds formation in eastern and southern areas.
The met issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall lasting until 8pm today.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Photo: X/NCM
In a video shared by Storm Centre, the roads in the areas heading to Masafi in Ras Al Khaimah are starting to get puddles due to the rain. Watch the video below:
Although the skies look clear, rains are seen hitting this area of Masafi heading towards the eastern coast.
Watch the video here as shared by Storm Centre:
In some areas, Ras Al Khaimah skies are shown to be cloudy accompanied by some rains. Watch the video below:
These rainy conditions come as the Al Wasmi season in the country begins and will last until December 6. This transition marks the start of the colder months, bringing with it the first signs of winter.
While some parts of the country experienced some rains today, residents can expect humid conditions by night which will continue until Monday morning. Humidity level will reach up to 90 per cent in coastal areas and will get as low 15 per cent in the mountains.
ALSO READ: