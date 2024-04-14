UAE: Heavy rains, thunderstorm, hail forecast as unstable weather intensifies

Two flights that took off for Amman, Jordan, and Tel Aviv, Israel, had to return to Dubai as a result
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast lightning and thunder with a chance of hail over some areas. Heavy rains are expected to cause flooding, while strong winds will reduce horizontal visibility.
These conditions have been forecast from Monday afternoon till early morning on Wednesday. During this period, winds with speeds of up to 65kmph will kick up dust, reducing visibility. The seas are expected to be rough.
On Wednesday, the country’s northern and eastern areas will see rains, which will gradually decrease by evening.
The weather is expected to ease up by Thursday, with no rains forecast for the day.
In neighbouring Oman, heavy rains caused flash floods in multiple areas. Videos posted on social media show vehicles being swept away, while the Gulf country’s emergency officials said they were responding to several reports of families and children trapped in cars and homes.
