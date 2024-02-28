UAE: Hailstorm alert issued for Al Ain, adverse weather expected in parts of Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 9:46 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 9:52 PM

The UAE Met Department on Wednesday issued a hailstorm alert for Al Ain and has forecast light to heavy rain in parts of Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast light to heavy rain with a probability of hail, with brisk to strong winds expected in Al Ain and the southern areas of Al Dhafra region tonight (Wednesday) and Thursday.

NCM had issued a weather advisory on Tuesday spanning from Wednesday, February 28, to Friday, March 1.

NCM urged residents to take all precautions and follow local authorities regulations and instructions in the event of hail.

The Met Department also advised drivers to follow safety measures during rain.

It urged motorists to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution, and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users, the authority said. It also advised motorists to turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior issued an advisory due to the ongoing weather conditions in the country. It said that rains and winds of varying intensity, sometimes accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail had hit parts of the country.

Due to the low horizontal visibility, it urged motorists to be cautious and reduce speed on roads. The authority also advised drivers to avoid water ponds and fast-moving streams. It also urged motorists to park their vehicles in secure places away from the hail.

Earlier, Al Ain residents had woken up to streets blanketed in white on the morning of February 12, as large balls of icy hail pelted their cars, windows and surroundings.

