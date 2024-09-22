UAE: Fair weather with partly cloudy skies as summer ends today

The event will bring together top wedding planners and vendors from around the globe
UAE residents can expect fair weather, with the skies being cloudy at times. Clouds will appear towards the east by afternoon.
Summer ends today, with the autumn equinox starting at 4.44pm. Temperatures are set to gradually decrease at night following today, beginning to fall below 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day.
The weather is also expected to be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas. There is also a chance that fog or mist may form at these times.
Humidity is expected to hit 90 per cent in the coastal and internal areas, while it may go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The autumn equinox today occurs when the Sun is directly proportional to the equator, with northern and southern hemispheres seeing equal amount of rays.
In the UAE, following the equinox, day and night will be of equal length, and the nights will become gradually longer than the day as we move towards the winter season, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, board chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, earlier said.
