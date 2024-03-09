UAE denies rumours: Storm not yet over; heavy rain still beating Dubai, Abu Dhabi

KT photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 5:02 PM

The National Centre of Meteorology has denied the reports claiming that the surface depression is over, clarifying that there is no truth to these circulating rumours.

"This news is not true. Currently, the country is still affected by the surface depression. As at the moment, we are experiencing heavy rain in Abu Dhabi and Dubai," stated weather forecaster Maha Al Hashemi from the National Centre of Meteorology, to the 'Direct Line' programme broadcast.

Al Hashemi also provided an update on the current weather conditions, revealing the presence of grey clouds in various areas of the country, accompanied by intermittent rainfall of varying intensity. Lightning and thunder have also been observed sporadically.

The meteorologist mentioned that the cloud cover is expected to gradually decrease through the night and Sunday morning, with the eastern and southern regions of the country likely to experience cloud activity during the night.

Responding to inquiries about when the surface depression is expected to dissipate, Al Hashemi said: "It is anticipated to begin clearing by Monday morning, contingent upon the prevailing weather conditions."

Residents and visitors are urged to remain cautious and stay updated with the latest weather advisories from the National Centre of Meteorology to ensure their safety and well-being.

