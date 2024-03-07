UAE braces for more thunderstorms, heavy rain this weekend

Currently, the K9 police includes a range of dog breeds, including German Shepherds, Malinois, Labrador Retrievers, and Cocker Spaniels and were involved in over 3,000 operations in 2023 alone
UAE authorities are gearing up for unstable weather conditions and a drop in temperatures over the next few days. More thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast over the weekend, following this week's hailstorm and generally wet conditions.
Task force meetings are being carried out to ensure response teams are fully prepared for any weather-related incidents, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.
Today, however, UAE residents can expect only partly cloudy conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). This will transition to cloudier skies as the night progresses and into Friday morning, accompanied with convective clouds over scattered areas, particularly in the western regions, bringing rainfall.
Temperatures are predicted to rise throughout the day. Winds will vary from light to moderate, occasionally intensifying, which may lead to blowing dust and sand. This may also affect horizontal visibility. Seas are expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Early Thursday morning, the Met Department reported light rainfall is some scattered areas in the country, including Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
The NCM has forecast another significant weather event that will impact the entire country late Thursday night through Sunday, reaching its peak on Saturday.
This weather is expected to cover most parts of the country, extending from the western regions to the north and east.
Due to the anticipated adverse weather conditions in the coming days, UAE authorities will hold a special media briefing today, March 7, at 5pm.
Residents are urged to strictly observe safety protocols, particularly in areas prone to heavy rain. Refrain from sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources of information, the NCEMA said.
