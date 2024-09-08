UAE: Clear weather forecast on Sunday with chances of rains in some parts

He has held senior roles driving revenue growth at several global media brands
UAE residents can expect generally clear weather on Sunday, with occasional partly cloudy skies. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there is a chance of convective clouds forming in the eastern and southern regions during the afternoon, bringing rain.
Humidity will increase by night and into Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog developing in some coastal and internal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and raising dust during the day. They will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly and northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.
Light waves in the Arabian Gulf predicted. The first high tide is at 15:42, the second at 03:52. The first low tide is at 09:17, and the second at 22:05.
The Sea of Oman will also witness light waves. The first high tide is at 11:51, the second at 22:01, the first low tide is at 18:35, and the second at 06:25.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach the highs of 43℃ with humidity to hover around 20 per cent to 80 per cent in the country.
