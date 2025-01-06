UAE chills at below 2ºC: Will temperatures rise this week?

Over the weekend, heavy rains swept across several regions of the UAE, accompanied by near-freezing temperatures in multiple areas.

Talking to Khaleej Times, a weather expert has explained why temperatures dropped to below 2°C on both Saturday and Sunday, even as the country saw varying levels of rainfall.

Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), explained that winter temperatures in the UAE tend to to fluctuate due to shifting atmospheric pressure systems, making the weather inconsistent. This is typical during the winter months, when such changes are common.

Just days after the UAE recorded its coldest day so far, with residents spotting frost and ice crystals, warmer weather is expected for at least a few days this week. “With high pressure building over the region and continuing until around January 7, we will witness stable weather conditions," Dr Habib said.

According to Dr Habib, starting Monday, the country will experience the effects of easterly and southeasterly winds, leading to a gradual rise in temperatures. Temperatures are expected to increase by about four degrees.

"For example, towards the end of last week, the maximum temperature in the interior areas was around 24-25°C. However, on January 6-7, daytime temperatures will rise to 28-29°C. The exact temperature change will depend on the air mass affecting the region," he explained.

This shift follows a period of cold weather triggered by an extended low-pressure system. Videos posted on social media showed ice crystals floating down a mountain stream, a parked car covered with what seemed to be ice pellets, and frost crystals scattered across the ground.