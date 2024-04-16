UAE: After heavy rains and hail, new wave of unstable weather to begin soon

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 1:18 PM

A second wave of unstable weather — including heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and potential hail — will sweep across the UAE, starting this afternoon.

This was revealed by the National Centre of Meteorology on Tuesday in its latest weather bulletin after the first wave of unstable weather conditions prevailed from Monday evening to Tuesday noon.

The second wave that starts later this afternoon would also witness an increase in convective cloud coverage, leading to varying intensities of rainfall.

The NCM in its weather bulletin said, “Another wave begins from the Western areas and includes scattered areas of the country, where the amounts of convective clouds increase, associated with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas.”

From Wednesday morning until Wednesday afternoon, convective clouds are expected to form over the coastal areas, accompanied by rainfall. “These clouds will then shift their focus towards the Eastern and Northern regions, gradually dissipating by Wednesday noon.”

Roads flooded

Meanwhile the UAE experienced intense rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday night into Tuesday, with lightning and heavy rain lashing homes and flooding roads.

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Residents were surprised by the severity of the storms, despite earlier advisories by NCM about the ongoing unstable weather conditions, which were forecast to continue until Wednesday.

People across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah reported rainfall of different intensities as the low-pressure system swept across the nation, with water logging and landslides reported in different parts of the UAE.

Residents were seen wading through knee-deep water with vehicles and signposts submerged especially in low-lying areas.

An expert at the NCM, Dr Ahmed Habib, earlier told Khaleej Times, “The same low-pressure system influencing Oman is also impacting the UAE. However, due to differing topographies, the intensity varies. Oman features extensive Hajar mountain ranges spanning from North to South, resulting in more cloud cover and rainfall compared to the UAE.”

