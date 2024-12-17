Lowest temperature in UAE: Chilly 4.3°C recorded in Jebel Jais mountain

A chilly temperature of 4.3°C was recorded on Tuesday morning in Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

This was the lowest temperature over the country this morning and it was recorded at 3.15am.

In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM expected cooler conditions to continue in the country.

Despite pleasant temperatures throughout the day in many areas, the weather is expected to become humid by nightfall, continuing into Wednesday morning, it added. This rise in humidity could result mist formation, especially over some internal regions.

Mercury can rise to a high of a comfortable 29ºC in internal areas.

Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert, spoke to Khaleej Times last week and said: “Starting from December 16, the region will experience north-westerly winds accompanied by cooler air masses, leading to a gradual temperature decrease. Temperatures across the UAE are expected to drop by 5-7°C, beginning in the western areas and gradually extending to the rest of the country.

When does winter begin?

Winter officially begins in the UAE on December 22. Over the past 30 years, the country's coldest period has been three days, from January 16 to 18.

According to the traditional Arabian Gulf calendar, the winter season is divided into two main periods: “Arba in Al Merei” and “Arba in Al Aqrabi,” each lasting 40 days. “Arba in Al Merei” starts around December 28, marked by intense cold and rainfall.