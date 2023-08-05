Look: From fallen trees to toppled boards, how Dubai cleared roads as rainstorm whips UAE

The landslides killed and injured a number of people, leaving dozens missing, and causing severe damage
When heavy rain and strong winds battered Dubai on Saturday afternoon, trees were uprooted and some boards and hoardings fell to the ground. For many residents, these were unexpected sights but what turned out to be more surprising was — the authorities' prompt response.
Almost immediately, fallen trees and boards were towed away, and pools of rainwater were drained.
In photos shared on X (Twitter), the Dubai Municipality (DM) showed how its specialised teams efficiently handled the impact of unstable weather conditions.
While huge trees were loaded onto trucks in some neighbourhoods, personnel in orange shirts were seen picking up smaller branches and sweeping leaves off the roads.
"They efficiently managed emergencies, including draining rainwater accumulations and addressing all reported issues," the authority said.
Dubai has always vowed to keep residents safe: And on Saturday, amidst the rainstorm, it delivered on its promise.
In other parts of the country, precautionary measures were also taken. Sharjah temporarily closed all its public parks, and kept emergency teams on high alert.
ALSO READ:
The landslides killed and injured a number of people, leaving dozens missing, and causing severe damage
Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile after the count of three
Several residents have said they will be digging out their pink outfits and shoes when attending the movie premiere
The visa's validity remains for 60 days from the date of issue, allowing tourists to stay in Russia for up to 16 days
Residents are advised to depart early and follow directional signs to reach their destination
Motorists have been asked to avoid polluting their environment by throwing waste in closed bins
The fund contributed to the release of 40 prisoners who were involved in financial cases, while some were used to settle overdue rent and pay children's school fees
Netizens praised the influencer as well as the fishermen for their courage and appreciative nature