Look: After heavy rains, stunning rainbows light up UAE skies, thrill residents

Residents across the UAE grappled with unstable weather conditions on Saturday, March 9, as heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning hit the country.
As the evening approached and rains came to a halt, with skies slowly clearing up, residents were able to witness stunning rainbows, with all seven colours lifting up an otherwise dull, grey sky. Some even saw a double rainbow take over UAE skies.
In a relief for residents today, UAE has announced an end to hazardous weather conditions across the country.
Here are some of the breathtaking shots taken by residents across the country of the rare moment:
