It's 4.2°C in UAE! Temperature hits lowest, coldest point yet this winter

KT file

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM

If you're going on a hike in Ras Al Khaimah today, make sure you carry an extra jacket because the UAE just recorded its lowest temperature this year.

Rains have been drenching the nation in the past week causing temperatures to plummet. Residents have been making the most of the chilly weather in the country by heading to winter markets, night beaches and indulging in outdoor activities.

On February 3, mercury plummeted to an icy 4.2ºC in Jebel Jais at 5am. While this is the coldest temperature so far in 2024 – last month, the lowest temperature that had been recorded this year was 5.3ºC in Raknah, Al Ain.

One of the most-dedicated storm chasers in the UAE, while speaking to Khaleej Times, said that “the white snow-covered mountains” make Jebel Jais the most attractive winter destination.

The highest peak in the UAE stands tall at 1,934 metres and is a popular spot for residents, hikers and tourists.

Will it snow in UAE?

A cold wave has been affecting the region. Yesterday, a significant dip in temperatures was noted in Saudi Arabia, where mercury fell below 0ºC.

The Saudi Press Agency reported snowfall in the Tabuk region which was caused by the cold wave and extremely cold surface winds.

In Oman, temperatures are expected to dip to 3ºC at Jebel Shams today and reach a high of 10ºC at the mountain.

Earlier this week, the National Centre of Meteorology had said that the UAE will be affected by a surface depression. This condition causes the formation of clouds and rainfall. The authority had also said that significant drop in temperatures was expected on Saturday, February 3.

In the past week, rainfall has caused a drop in horizontal visibility because of strong winds blowing dust and sand.

