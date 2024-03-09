Heavy UAE rains: 13 Dubai flights diverted due to adverse weather conditions

Passholders can tailor their experience with three options that suit different trip lengths and budgets
Thirteen inbound flights to Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Saturday morning have been rerouted to a nearby airport, a DXB official told Khaleej Times.
“Dubai Airports can confirm that normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been affected due to the adverse weather conditions since early hours on Saturday, March 9. Consequently, 13 inbound flights have been rerouted to nearby airports," DXB said in a statement.
"We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimise any inconvenience experienced by our valued guests."
More to follow
