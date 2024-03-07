Heavy rains in UAE: Parks to be closed in Sharjah due to adverse weather

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Authorities in Sharjah have announced the closure of all parks in the emirate due to the adverse weather conditions forecast over the weekend.

Sharjah Municipality said that parks will remain closed starting from Friday, March 8, keeping in mind the safety of the public.

The authority added that the parks will reopen as soon as the weather improves.

Earlier in the day, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said that unstable weather conditions will prevail over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Later in the evening, it was announced that Ras Al Khaimah will implement remote learning for government schools.

