UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Heavy rains in UAE: Parks to be closed in Sharjah due to adverse weather

The authority added that they will reopen as soon as the weather improves

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 10:19 PM

Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 11:08 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have announced the closure of all parks in the emirate due to the adverse weather conditions forecast over the weekend.

Sharjah Municipality said that parks will remain closed starting from Friday, March 8, keeping in mind the safety of the public.

The authority added that the parks will reopen as soon as the weather improves.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: File
Photo: File

Earlier in the day, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said that unstable weather conditions will prevail over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Later in the evening, it was announced that Ras Al Khaimah will implement remote learning for government schools.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE