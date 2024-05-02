Dubai: House flooded? Lifts not working? What to do in case of emergencies during rains

'I'm always in a better mood to work when it's remote,' a Dubai resident said adding that she does not have to worry about the hassle of being late to work
The UAE is generally blessed with a stable weather and constant sunshine. There are, however, occasional adverse weather conditions – such as storms, heavy rainfall, fog, dust storms, and gusty winds – that pose risks to people and property.
Being prepared therefore is critical and key to mitigating any hazards. To keep residents and visitors aware, the Dubai Media Office and local authorities on Thursday issued a comprehensive advisory for everyone to stay safe and secure.
By following these simple guidelines and practical tips, they can protect themselves and others – whether they’re at home, work or on the road – from natural calamities. Below are also important numbers to call for immediate assistance.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Take note of these tips, keep them handy and stay safe:
Always remember: It is always important to have a safety plan.
ALSO READ:
'I'm always in a better mood to work when it's remote,' a Dubai resident said adding that she does not have to worry about the hassle of being late to work
Vehicles that were submerged in the basement parking of the buildings were still being pulled out this week by the vehicle owners
Casa Arabe is committed to being a meeting point between Spain and the Arab world
From stocking up essentials to ensuring safety of vehicles and properties, they take no chances
The daughter of Sheikh Mohammed married Sheikh Mana in a grand ceremony last year
Global Healthcare Week to host ministers, policymakers, innovators, researchers, investors, and entrepreneurs
'My heart has shattered into a million pieces,' said his mother, who was called on Thursday to identify the body
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival welcomes 260 guests representing 25 countries and 186 publishers