Dubai: Can motorists drive against traffic if road is flooded?

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 2:47 PM

Authorities in Dubai have detailed the procedures motorists must follow if they get caught on flooded roads or their vehicles break down amid unstable weather conditions. This came as heavy rains lashed the UAE on Thursday – two weeks after record showers left some areas flooded. Many vehicles were stuck on flooded streets then, with motorists forced to abandon them.

If you are unable to ride through flooded roads and your only option is to take an alternative route against the flow of traffic, you need to contact the Dubai Police at 999 immediately.

If your car breaks down on a road, “safely pull over to the roadside or, if you are unable to do that, activate your hazard lights to alert other drivers”, the Government of Dubai Media Office said in an advisory prepared by multiple local authorities. “Place a warning triangle 50 metres behind the vehicle and move to a safe roadside location. Afterwards, contact the police to report the issue.”

If the water level in your vehicle begins to rise, stop where you are and avoid entering deeper water. Call Dubai Police at 999 immediately for assistance, the authorities advised.

Avoid flood-prone areas

If you need to leave home, make sure your road route is open and avoid low-lying areas.

If the visibility is extremely poor while driving, “gradually manoeuvre to the side of the road and seek the nearest safe place to take shelter”.

If you encounter strong winds while driving on a highway, “safely pull over to the right side of the road and steer clear of objects that may fall, such as poles, trees, and billboards”.

Lost your number plates?

If you have lost your vehicle number plates and can't get a replacement until the centres reopen, apply for a certificate through the Dubai Police app. “Then, visit the nearest specialised RTA centre to request a replacement.”

If you are vehicle is facing engine or other issues, apply for a ‘natural disasters certificate’ through the Dubai Police website or app.

