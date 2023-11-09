26 days of rains in UAE: What to know about current weather as more showers forecast

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 9:19 AM

The UAE has been under a rainy spell that has lasted nearly a month. Heavy rains, thunderstorms and even hail have been lashing parts of the country for 26 days straight, with waterfalls gushing off the mountains and valleys getting flooded.

The current wet spell began with light rains on October 14. In an interview with Khaleej Times, a National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expert had said that the rains have been heavier than usual for this time of the year.

Here is all you need to know about the current weather condition, where more rains have been forecast, and violations and fines associated with driving during the rains.

Will the rains continue? If so, where?

Yes. According to the five-day weather forecast issued by the NCM, rains are expected on Thursday and Friday over the country’s east and west.

Winds with speeds of up to 40kmph will kick up dust over some areas. Cloudy conditions will prevail over the country’s west through the weekend.

Why has it rained so much?

Rains are common in the UAE this time of year. However, they have been heavier than usual this year, according to Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM. The usual rainy season has been complemented by cloudy conditions and a “low-pressure system”. Moreover, the country has been continuing its cloud-seeding missions to boost rainfall.

Where has it rained?

Rains of different intensities have swept over the entire country over the past four weeks. In addition to mountainous areas in Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Ras Al Khaimah, the heavens have opened up over areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The weather got so intense towards the end of last month that many offices and schools went online, with employees and students going about their day from the safety of their homes.

What you need to know before going out for a drive in the rains

Many UAE residents hit the road at the first sign of rains. While driving when it pours can be fun, motorists must understand which areas to avoid.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Interior announced new traffic violations to deter ‘storm chasers’ – people who venture out to areas that are prone to flash floods. Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather is now punishable with a Dh1,000 fine. Motorists who drive through flooded valleys face a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles.

