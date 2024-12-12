Weather tomorrow: UAE to see rain, partly cloudy to cloudy day with chance of fog

Weather in the UAE on Friday, Decemebr 13, is likely to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times with with a chance of light rain on the sea, said the National Centre of Meteorology in its weather forecast.

As we go into the night, expect humid conditions with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas by Saturday morning.

There is a likelihood of light to moderate northwesterly winds becoming southeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10-25km/hour reaching 35 Km/hour.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.