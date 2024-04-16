'We underestimated this storm': UAE residents face electricity, water outages after flooding, heavy rains

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 5:15 PM

Unstable weather has affected many UAE residents across the country. The extreme weather shocked many with its magnitude and impact, including hailstones, lighting strikes, huge thunderstorms and flooding.

In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, many buildings and neighbourhoods experienced a stoppage in electricity and water supply.

Specifically in Abu Dhabi island and in the Muroor Area, shops and buildings had no electricity for more than an hour as a result of the strong winds and the heavy rainstorm that shook many windows.

“Our window is shaking as if it will fall on our heads. Rain is entering through it, despite it being closed,” said FD, who lives in a building in that area.

Similarly, other residents in that area shared their concerns about the electric and water supply stoppage, “I have lived here for so many years now, and there was no electricity stoppage that stayed for more than an hour like this one. We definitely underestimated the strength of this storm.” Said MA

The National Centre of Meteorology put out an announcement on Monday warning residents of the extreme weather and the danger of the storm. Abu Dhabi police and the Ministry of Interior had also warned residents of the extreme weather, asking them to take caution and to drive safely.

In Dubai, the electricity and water have also seen a stoppage that hasn’t been resolved yet. Siraj, a resident of Al Warqa 1, said, “We have no electricity, no water and no power supply whatsoever; we cannot make food as we can’t even use our gas, it is flooding here, and the conditions are bizarre.”

Though the electricity and water supply issue hasn’t been solved yet in the Warqa 1 area in Dubai, and flooding is still ongoing, the situation in Abu Dhabi has been resolved, and the accumulated rainwater has started drying with the current sunny weather.

