Watch: With UAE's support, second phase of Polio vaccinations in Gaza starts

The second phase of a drive to vaccinate children in the Gaza Strip against Polio kicked off with the support of UAE, after the virus re-emerged in the territory amid fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas.

In September, the UAE has launched an emergency vaccination campaign in Gaza to protect over 640,000 children from the risk of polio. This campaign follows a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed, who allocated $5 million after cases of the virus were confirmed in the Strip.

The campaign is a collaboration between the UAE, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and UNRWA, starting in central Gaza and gradually expanding to the southern and northern areas of the Strip. The goal is to vaccinate 90% of the children to ensure they are protected from the disease.

In the city of Khan Yunis, volunteers from Operation 'Gallant Knight 3' played a key role in organising and supporting vaccination sites, assisting families and children.