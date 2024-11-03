Watch: UAE President raises flag with students at Qasr Al Hosn

Photo: Screengrab from video shared by President Sheikh Mohamed/X

As UAE celebrates Flag Day on November 3, President Sheikh Mohamed raised the flag at Qasr Al Hosn.

"We proudly raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn, accompanied by a number of outstanding students," he posted on X.

The leader shared his optimism about the children, and their efforts to keep the flag flying high "with their determination, dedication, and excellence in all fields."

Watch the video here:

On the occasion, the UAE Prime Minister also shared a video highlighting the flag, "the symbol of our union, our unity, and our strength."

Watch the video here:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai hailed the flag as the "banner of our pride, our glory, and the symbol of our country."