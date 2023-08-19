Watch: UAE President plants a tree in office garden of Ethiopian PM during state visit

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 1:24 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 10:42 PM

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been in Ethiopia, strengthening bilateral bonds and discussing issues of mutual concern.

During the trip, the President met with several dignitaries along with Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The UAE and Ethiopia share a vision and ambitions in overcoming climate challenges and achieving the net zero target by 2050. The UAE President established the importance of the same through the simple act of planting a tree in the Ethiopian Prime Minister's office garden.

Ethiopia has expressed its eagerness to take part in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE is hosting at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Ethiopia is seeking to support climate action initiatives and leverage the UAE's experiences, as well as exchange knowledge and insights, to help focus international efforts to achieve climate targets.

The UAE President has on multiple occasions spoken on climate change and its impact on the world. Recently, while receiving the COP28 delegation in the UAE, he said that sustainability remains at the heart of the UAE's support for global climate action.

Sheikh Mohamed also emphasised the need to enhance international solidarity and cooperation in pursuit of practical solutions to climate challenges.

During his visit to Ethiopia, the UAE President and Ethiopian Prime Minister discussed regional and international developments and exchanged views on issues of shared concern. They emphasised on the importance of building bridges of cooperation and effective partnerships that contribute to improving the quality of life and promoting prosperity for their people.

