Watch: UAE President offers condolences on the passing of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi

The UAE President offered condolences on the passing of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi on Friday.

During a visit to the condolence majlis in Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the deceased and bestow strength and solace upon his family.

The Ruler paid tribute to the late Obaid Ali Al Ketbi, praising his lifetime of loyal service to his country and its people.

Accompanying the President in offering their condolences were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

