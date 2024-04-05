Watch: UAE motorist causes collision while dangerously crossing intersection in Abu Dhabi

There's a trend among artists who are creating unique styles with calligraphy, verses, elements of nature, or even animals
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday took to social media to share a video of accidents and violations caused by drivers dangerously crossing the intersection triangle in the UAE capital.
The authority highlighted the dangers of sudden deviation and bypassing restricted lines.
The clip released by the authorities shows an SUV cutting across two lanes on the highway to the right, perilously close to other vehicles, before crossing the intersection to take an exit.
In the same clip, a sedan can be seen exiting a hard shoulder and trying to dangerously cross the intersection from the left before causing a collision with another car.
The same clip shows a heavy truck exiting a hard shoulder in a dangerous manner and crossing the intersection from the left. Thankfully, the oncoming traffic takes evasive action and stops, preventing what could have been a horrific multi-vehicle collision.
Watch the video below:
The fourth part shows an SUV exiting the highway and crossing the intersection in a dangerous manner from the right, putting the life of the driver and other motorists in danger.
Sudden deviation is a serious traffic offence punishable by Dh1,000 fine and four black points, the penalty for wrong overtaking starts at Dh600 and can go as high as Dh1,000, depending on the offence.
