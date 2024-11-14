Watch: UAE installs artificial reefs along Umm Al Quwain coast

Screengrab: X/@MoCCaEUAE

Several artificial reefs have been installed off the coast of Umm Al Quwain to protect the marine environment and promote sustainable fisheries in the UAE.

The initiative by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment was carried out in collaboration with the Marine Affairs and Living Aquatic Resources Regulatory Committee.

Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said the initiative is aimed at creating an eco-friendly artificial marine reserve that supports marine life and enhances environmental sustainability. Watch: Artificial reefs installed along Umm Al Quwain coast

The UAE official added that the artificial reefs will help promote the fisheries sector and protect fish stocks, a vital natural resource. "This project will support the rebuilding of fish stocks in the coastal marine environment.”