Watch: UAE fuel station gets brand-new look in 'world-first' initiative

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 6:07 PM

You've seen Dubai Metro stations change names; now, some fuel stations are following suit in what is being billed a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (better known to residents as Emarat) has recently unveiled Al Maryah Bank Station, the "world’s first fuel station with naming rights" — an agreement first announced in March this year. This makes Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) the first entity to secure the rights to name a fuel station.

Emarat's Rajhan station — located on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, near Zabeel Park — is the first to be rebranded in this manner. Observant residents using Max Metro Station will be able to spot the change on their commute, as the tracks overlook the renamed petrol bunk.

