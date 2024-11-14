Watch: UAE foreign minister meets India's external affairs minister

Photos & Video: WAM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday received Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the comprehensive strategic partnership and comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and India, and their role in supporting both nations' efforts to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE and India share strong and advanced historical ties, highlighting that the comprehensive strategic partnership and economic partnership have facilitated significant advancements in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, contributing to the development goals of both countries and enhancing the prosperity and well-being of their people.

