Watch: UAE flies first relief plane for flood-hit victims in Brazil

The UAE today sent the first relief plane carrying 100 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid to help the victims of the floods and heavy rains that recently swept Brazil.
The plane has been dispatched under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.
Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that the UAE's robust monitoring systems track a wide range of natural disasters, including floods and their aftermath. The UAE is quick to provide urgent humanitarian relief through its foreign assistance programmes, when these disasters strike and cause damage.
The minister indicated that the plane flown today is carrying 100 tonnes of relief, medical, and food aid. Two more aircraft are scheduled to be sent over the next two days carrying 200 tonnes of aid, bringing the total aid to be provided to around 300 tonnes of relief aid.
