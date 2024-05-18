Watch: UAE flies first relief plane for flood-hit victims in Brazil

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 10:57 PM

The UAE today sent the first relief plane carrying 100 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid to help the victims of the floods and heavy rains that recently swept Brazil.

The plane has been dispatched under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that the UAE's robust monitoring systems track a wide range of natural disasters, including floods and their aftermath. The UAE is quick to provide urgent humanitarian relief through its foreign assistance programmes, when these disasters strike and cause damage.