Watch: UAE distributes urgent aid to displaced Palestinians from Gaza

The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground
The UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided urgent humanitarian aid to those displaced from the eastern Khan Younis neighbourhoods in response to the recent wave of threats and evacuations.
The aid aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected and support them during these challenging times.
The aid included the provision of shelter tents, food parcels, and emergency supplies, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to meeting the needs of affected Palestinians.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Watch the video below:
The UAE's volunteer teams have been assisting displaced families since the evacuation began, by setting up and equipping tents and distributing food parcels. As part of the ongoing efforts, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided over 13,000 tents, benefiting over 72,000 people.
The number of food parcels distributed has exceeded 300,000, reaching families across various areas of the Gaza Strip, to alleviate their suffering and meet their essential needs.
ALSO READ:
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground
As per Google Maps, the traffic jam has been taking place for over three hours
Their crown princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King
She also constantly educates others in the community and promotes environmental sustainability
Pakistan Consul-general Hussain Muhammad advises Pakistanis in the UAE against sharing fake, unreliable social media posts
The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop escalation, and to not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region
The Sharjah Ruler, too, condoled with King of Jordan
Initially, the tram-like eco-friendly trains operated from Friday to Sunday