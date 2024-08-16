E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: UAE distributes urgent aid to displaced Palestinians from Gaza

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided over 13,000 tents and the number of food parcels distributed has exceeded 300,000, since the evacuation began

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo &amp; Video: WAM
Photo & Video: WAM

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 5:56 PM

The UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided urgent humanitarian aid to those displaced from the eastern Khan Younis neighbourhoods in response to the recent wave of threats and evacuations.

The aid aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected and support them during these challenging times.


The aid included the provision of shelter tents, food parcels, and emergency supplies, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to meeting the needs of affected Palestinians.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Watch the video below:

The UAE's volunteer teams have been assisting displaced families since the evacuation began, by setting up and equipping tents and distributing food parcels. As part of the ongoing efforts, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided over 13,000 tents, benefiting over 72,000 people.

The number of food parcels distributed has exceeded 300,000, reaching families across various areas of the Gaza Strip, to alleviate their suffering and meet their essential needs.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE