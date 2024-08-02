Watch: UAE distributes urgent aid to displaced Palestinian families in Gaza Strip

The university is organising an open day on August 3
As part of the UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,' 70 tonnes of relief aid and tents have been distributed to hundreds of families in the Gaza Strip.
The intensive relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the UAE aim to support the affected families in Gaza, who are struggling to provide food and essentials for their children amid rising prices and difficult financial conditions.
Teams from 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' have set up dozens of shelter tents for families who have been forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing situation and continuous displacement across the Gaza Strip, offering temporary refuge under harsh conditions.
Watch the video below:
Additionally, the teams have provided food parcels to displaced Palestinian families in shelter camps to alleviate their daily suffering, supplying urgent food and basic necessities amid food shortages and high market prices.
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' continuously distributes tens of tonnes of food aid and shelter supplies to displaced and affected families due to the current circumstances, providing essential food and urgent necessities to those in need.
