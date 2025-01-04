Watch: UAE authority airlifts injured man from RAK mountain

A man who got injured at one of the mountainous locations in Ras Al-Khaimah was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday.

The medical evacuation was carried out by the UAE's National Guard in coordination with Ras Al-Khaimah Police.

As soon as the authorities received a report about the medical emergency, they located the injured man and evacuated him using a search and rescue plane. The man was airlifted to Al-Qasimi Hospital for necessary treatment.

Watch evacuation video: