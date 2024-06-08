E-Paper

Watch: UAE ambassador tours pilgrims' camps ahead of Haj 2024

During the visit, he was briefed on the preparations, facilities, and services in anticipation of this year's rituals

By WAM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 7:50 PM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, toured the UAE pilgrims' camps in the holy sites ahead of Haj 2024.

During the visit, he was briefed on the preparations, facilities, and services for UAE pilgrims in anticipation of this year's Haj rituals.


During the inspection tour, the UAE Ambassador was accompanied by Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Office, and Nasser Huwaiden Al Ketbi, UAE Consul General in Jeddah, along with several officials from the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office.

He commended the proactive efforts and ongoing preparations for welcoming UAE pilgrims.

Watch the video below:

He also expressed confidence in the field teams of the UAE Pilgrims Office to provide advanced services ensuring the comfort and safety of pilgrims throughout their stay in the holy sites.

The UAE Pilgrims Committee continues to monitor the preparations of the pilgrims' camps in Mina and Arafat around the clock, receiving periodic reports throughout the day regarding the camps' readiness.

The UAE official delegation, including members of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, had arrived on Thursday in Jeddah via Zayed International Airport.

