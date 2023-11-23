Watch: Shoppers spot viral judge Frank Caprio in Dubai Mall

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 8:14 PM

If you are a social media user, you have probably come across videos of the American judge, Frank Caprio, forgiving people for their honest mistakes. Judge Caprio, who starred in a reality show called 'Caught in Providence', recently posted a video on his Instagram account of his visit to Dubai calling it ‘a warm welcome’ as many fans excitedly came up to meet him.

Dubbed the ‘world’s nicest judge’ for his compassion and sympathy for all that visited his court, Judge Caprio couldn’t believe when he was recognised during his shopping trip to Dubai Mall. The video shows him smiling widely when shaking hands with fans, who came up to him to show how much they loved his compassion for people and their lives.

'Father of Justice'

“You came from Heaven. We all love you, all around the world,” said Algerian expat, Maha Bachiri, who shared her interaction with the judge on her social media account.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, she said that she was deeply honoured to speak to Judge Caprio and showed her support by calling him the ‘Father of Justice’. She has been watching his show for more than three years and said that she screamed in Dubai Mall when she spotted him.

“He’s even more gentle and warm in real life,” said Bachiri. “The way that he treats and understands people is great. He brings out the best conclusion for everyone in the courtroom.”

In a world where empathy and compassion have become conditional, his fans flooded his comment section saying that Caprio gives them hope that they will be heard if they are ever in a difficult situation with the law.

“It was an honour to meet you. In fact, it was one of the most amazing things that have happened in my life,” said Negin.

“You deserve it Judge. You taught the world the importance of tolerance,” commented Mohammed Shahabaz.

A household name

The Rhode Island judge became a renowned name after his reality show gained global popularity with showing real humans with real cases heard in the Providence Municipal Court.

“He’s very empathetic. He asks people why they did what they did and there is always an emotional reason. If people have a proper reason for something, more judges should be forgiving like him,” said Hajer Said, UAE expat who often watches clips from Judge Caprio’s show.

In September this year, while addressing the audience at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, Judge Caprio shared why people seem to be drawn to him. "In a world that seems to be driven by conflict and division, people are yearning for kindness…that I find in my courtroom and here in Sharjah," said Judge Frank Caprio during his speech at IGCF.

ALSO READ: