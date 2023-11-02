Watch: Sheikh Mohammed flies chopper in rare, old video

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 8:41 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 10:02 PM

"We believe in the future, and in going ahead," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai said in a video that encapsulated the history of the Dubai Airshow.

The heartwarming video, which was shared by Dubai Media Office, depicted the journey of the Dubai Airshow.

Inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed in 1986, the show reached new heights in 2003 when 550 exhibitors from 36 countries participated in the exhibition. After this remarkable feat, the Ruler doubled the size of the show.

Watch the video below:

In the caption of the video, the Dubai Media Office said that "while the name and location were different, the vision has always been the same".

The upcoming 18th edition of the Airshow will present an opportunity to welcome many new and returning industry stakeholders to the emirate.

It will also help reflect on the recovery and growth of the aviation and wider aerospace sectors in recent years, particularly in the Middle East where passenger numbers continue to rise.

ALSO READ: