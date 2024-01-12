Watch: Sheikh Mohammed attends royal wedding ceremony

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 5:46 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 6:37 PM

Another royal wedding has taken place, bringing two of the UAE's ruling families even closer. The union was between Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, son of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and the daughter of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

In attendance at the wedding reception was none other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous life.

He was accompanied by Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, along with a number of sheikhs.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: