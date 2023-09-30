Watch: Sheikh Hamdan attends graduation of Dubai Future Experts Program's third cohort

Photo: Wam

Dubai's Crown Prince witnessed the graduation of candidates from the third cohort of the Dubai Future Experts Program on Saturday.

The Dubai Future Experts Program, developed by the Dubai Future Foundation in collaboration with The Executive Council of Dubai, prepares a group of future-focused experts in different sectors across Dubai’s government.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of the event.

Dubai Future Experts contributes to developing future research projects with the aim of making Dubai a leading city of the future by developing and establishing a network of experts in various sectors.

The Crown Prince said: “Our efforts to prepare and empower Emirati talent continue, and the results speak for themselves. The national skills we have built in the field of strategic foresight have become a core pillar in our approach to infusing foresight in decision making across government."

"As Dubai plans to be the leading city of the future, we aim to be at the forefront of strategic sectors such as space, aviation, technology, science, engineering, energy, economy, arts and culture, to name a few."

“We launched the Dubai Future Experts Program four years ago to be an incubator for developing the mindset and skills of employees at Dubai government and to provide them with the tools they need to shape the future of their sectors. As part of the journey, candidates work on identifying future scenarios and opportunities in order to prepare for upcoming transformations,” added the royal.

He noted that Dubai continues in its efforts to design the future in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who believes that today’s achievements are just the beginning of the journey to achieve Dubai’s objectives.

