Watch: Sharjah kicks off drive to eliminate pests across 163,000 sites

Sharjah has begun an extensive campaign to eliminate pests from the city. In a mammoth campaign, the emirate is attempting to improve public health and environmental standards.
At more than 100,000 sites, the emirate will conduct a pest control campaign using advanced tools and technology. The campaign uses cutting-edge equipment, including digital traps, fogging machines, and ultra-fine mist sprayers to tackle flying pests.
Municipality workers can be seen spraying down large bins and opening sewers with pesticide. Experts were also collecting samples and emptying containers with stagnant water.
The municipality’s approach includes monitoring and inspection of breeding sites using the latest digital devices. Specialised teams are actively conducting inspections to ensure effective pest management across the city.
