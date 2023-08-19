Ice pellets on road, gushing waters in wadi: UAE's spell of rain, hail hit 3 emirates

Photo: Storm Centre/X

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 10:53 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 3:29 AM

The spell of summer rain that has been observed in the UAE continued on Saturday, hitting three emirates in the afternoon.

Showers of different intensities were recorded in Abu Dhabi, particularly in Al Ain; Ras Al Khaimah; and Fujairah, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Heavy rain swept Al Ain, promoting the authorities to raise orange and yellow alerts. This meant residents had to brace for hazardous weather conditions and comply with local authorities' safety guidelines.

In a video shared by NCM, vehicles are seen hitting a wet road in Um Ghafah, Al Ain, amidst a downpour accompanied by strong wind.

Sharjah's popular sightseeing destination Wadi Al Helo came alive with streams of water weaving through the valley.

While it offers passersby a delightful view, residents are reminded that gathering near valleys during unstable weather conditions is a traffic offence punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and 6 black points.

In Fujairah, the rain came with hail — as shown by residents who were able to pick up ice pellets that fell on the Sheikh Khalifa Street. Here's a video shared by weather monitoring account Storm Centre:

With heavy rain predicted on Saturday — particularly in some areas of the eastern region — the authorities advised residents to exercise caution and stay away from areas where flash floods may occur.

Based on the NCM's weather forecast, the UAE is likely to continue seeing rainfall in the coming days. This Sunday (August 20), convective clouds may bring rainfall in the eastern and southern areas — extending to internal areas.

ALSO READ: