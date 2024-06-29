Watch: Philippine first lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Instead of going to shopping malls and indoor play areas, there are still a few outdoor spots that residents can visit during these hot and humid days
Philippine first lady Louise Araneta-Marcos visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
The first lady was accompanied by Alfonso Ferdinand, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, and Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, alongside Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi,
During the tour, the delegation were briefed about the mosque's noble message that highlights values of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's rich legacy.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Watch the video below:
They also learned about the mosque's leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture's true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.
At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre's distinctive publications. The first titled Spaces of Light, showcasing the winning photographs in the Spaces of Light photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled Houses of God about places of worship in the Islamic history.
ALSO READ:
Instead of going to shopping malls and indoor play areas, there are still a few outdoor spots that residents can visit during these hot and humid days
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
The election is being held to choose the successor to former President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May
Usually sermons last around 20 minutes and are followed by a two-unit congregational prayer
Police urged motorists to adhere to instructions that will be put in place and to avoid congestion
Authorities have said that strict action is taken in these cases to deter all those thinking of committing such violations
The four UAE nationals, whose names were dragged into the issue, arrived in Sudan well before the conflict and were even welcomed by the authorities for their charitable endeavours
Automobile experts have been continuously urging motorists to understand the risks and learn the preventive measures