Watch: Distracted driver crashes into car parked on roadside; police issue advisory

A new video released by Abu Dhabi Police on Friday, shows a car crashing into a sedan parked on the shoulder of the road.
In the video shared online, the car with the distracted driver can be seen driving on the solid line and straight into the other car. This resulted in an accident causing the other car to skid off the road entirely.
Watch the video below:
The authority urged drivers to avoid stopping on the shoulder of the road and said that motorists should head to the nearest safe parking area for their own safety and that of other road users.
In case the vehicle cannot be moved, the authority asked motorists to immediately contact the Command and Control Centre at 999 (Operations Room) to ask for assistance and avoid accidents.
Abu Dhabi Police also warned drivers about the dangers of distraction caused by using phones to browse social media, make calls, take pictures, and other behaviours that can lead to serious traffic accidents. The penalty for distracted driving, in any form, is a fine of Dh800 and 4 traffic points.
